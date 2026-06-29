Marco Bezzecchi released from hospital after terrifying crash at DutchGP

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MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi from Aprilia Racing suffered a dramatic fall at the DutchGP, sliding several meters as he lost balance of his bike in only lap 4, when he was battling Marc Márquez. The Italian rider was immediately taken to the hospital for medical checks, but he appeared to be all right and was conscious all the time.

Aprilia Racing have since confirmed that after CT scans and radiological examinations at the hospital, no injuries were found, and Bezzecchi was discharged from the hospital, and he travelled to Italy the same day.

Without Bezzecchi, second race in a row he doesn't finish, his Aprilia teammate Jorge Martín became the new leader in MotoGP, with seven points more than Bezzecchi, while Ai Ogura from Trackhouse (Aprilia's satellite team) came on top, becoming the first Japanese to win a race in MotoGP since 2004.

Bezzecchi left the Netherlands with the scare of the crash and frustration for failing to convert his effort in points for a second weekend in a row, but the main news is that he will be fit before the next race in the championship, the German GP at Sachsenring on July 12.