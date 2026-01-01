Marc Cucurella reacts to Enzo Maresca's sudden sacking from Chelsea

HQ

2026 started with a shock for Chelsea fans and Enzo Maresca, who has been fired from the club, although many fans had already turned their backs on the Italian manager, hearing boos and whistles during Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Maresca joined in June 2024, and exactly 18 months and two trophies (UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup) later, Chelsea's executives had enough after a series of poor results (only one win in the last five games).

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track", the club said in a cold statement on New Year's eve.

One week earlier, Maresca had said that the days after the 2-0 win over Everton "the worst 48 hours of his tenure", indicating that he had lost support from the club.

Cucurella reacts to the news of Enzo Maresca's sacking

Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella was one of the first Chelsea players to react to the news, posting on social media "Thank you for everything, mister, and to your staff. For the work and the trust from day one, and for the memories!", adding two emojis of the two trophies he won with him.

Chelsea fans seem to be divided among those who wanted to see Maresca leave following the disappointing results, while others believe it is unfair. After being third only weeks ago, Chelsea is now fifth in Premier League, 15 points behind Arsenal. What do you think?