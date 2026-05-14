Marathon's second season kicks off on June 2

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Get ready, Marathon players. In less than three weeks, Bungie's extraction shooter will go through its first-ever seasonal reset, where progression will effectively be reset, with a blank slate provided to all players. This event will occur at the start of every new major season for the game, with the first post-launch season to arrive on June 2.

Yep, Season 2 is on the horizon, and while Bungie has yet to confirm exactly what the second season of the game will offer, we are told to take advantage of the time that remains of the ongoing season where Bungie has ramped up the rate map events occur and locked room keys drop, while UESC presence has expanded across Tau Ceti IV, Cryo Archive is becoming increasingly available, and faction experience gains are being increased too.

As for what is set to be reset in Season 2, Bungie explains "these resets include things related to gameplay progression; you'll keep your achievements, non-seasonal Codex progression, and cosmetics."

A handy list has also been provided so you know exactly what is and isn't being affected by the season reset:

Affected by the Season Reset:



Runner Level



Ranked Level



Faction Level and Upgrades



Credits and other currencies (Exceptions: LUX and SILK)



All items in your inventory and Vault



Purchases unlocked by Schemas



Messages, rewards, and returned items in your Mailbox



Priority Contracts (Exception: first contract for each Faction)



Gear-granting seasonal Codex entries for Runner Level and Ranked



Not Affected by the Season Reset:



Cosmetics and weapon unlocked and redeemed during Season 1



Codex challenges, including partial progress (except Runner and Ranked levels): Combat, Feats, Loot, Map, Runner, Title



Faction Unlocks: Access to each faction you had previously unlocked is retained; no need to repeat Liaison Contracts



Initial Priority Contracts: Completion status of the first contract for each faction is retained



LUX and SILK balances



Rewards Pass progress



As for Season 2, this will bring a new zone called Night Marsh, a new Runner shell, new weapons, a way to customise Runner shell stats, faster faction progression, quality-of-life changes, and more. Expect the full Season 2 reveal to happen on May 25.