Marathon's first tournament will be held this weekend

Marathon is celebrating its one-week anniversary today and as the game has now been in the hands of fans for seven days, you may be curious as to what Bungie's full plans for it may be.

If this development is anything to go by, Marathon may become a game with more of an esports theme, as it has been revealed that this coming weekend will see the Tau Ceti Cup being hosted, with this being an influencer-geared tournament where six three-player teams will go head-to-head in a bid to win a custom Marathon jacket.

The event will be held on March 14 and will kick off at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET. The format will ask the six teams to compete for the most favour for a respective faction, where they will be rewarded for eliminating high-value targets, defeating the opposition, and surviving.

As for the teams, you can see these below.

Team BurntPeanut



TheBurntPeanut



Gingy



HutchMF



Team Aztecross



Aztecross



Symfuhny



Trey24k



Team Shroud



Shroud



LVNDMARK



Just9n



Team Bearki



Bearki



DeadlySlob



Aspen



Team Jour_du_Grenier



Jour_du_Grenier



Tonto



Shisheyu



Team Rubius



Rubius



IloJuan



TheGrefg



For fans, there will be Twitch drops on offer for the event, with a profile emblem, background, and a weapon sticker on the cards.