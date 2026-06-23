Manchester United secures land for future 100,000 seat stadium next to Old Trafford

HQ

On March 2025, Manchester United revealed ambitious plans to build a new stadium, a "New" Old Trafford with 100,000 seats, completely sheltered from rain in would look like a giant tent, and surrounded by a public plaza with restaurants and facilities that was described as a "miniature city of the future".

Early reports said they expect the stadium to be complete in five or six years and be ready for the Women's World Cup final in 2035. The design may not be final, and should be known on July 9, when the draft masterplan for the area will unveiled at Old Trafford.

This week, the Premier League club has informed that they have secured the majority of the land required to build the stadium. It is very close to the current stadium, in a 25-acre site just 350m north-west of the current Old Trafford, and has been bought from Indurent, a leading provider of industrial space and a Blackstone portfolio company, the club said in a statement.

"Being able to build so close to Old Trafford allows us to preserve the heritage, traditions and rituals that are so important to our fans. We are committed to building a world-class stadium with our supporters, not just for them, with atmosphere, affordability and accessibility at the heart of our thinking", said Collette Roche, CEO of New Stadium Development, at Manchester United.

If built according to the original vision, it will become the biggest sporting arena in the United Kingdom and will be "a catalyst for the regeneration of the surrounding district, helping to create one of the most dynamic and globally significant sporting and entertainment destinations in the world".