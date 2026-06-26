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Premier League show once again why they are miles ahead of the rest of European leagues after Manchester City agrees to a club record transfer for Elliot Anderson, 23-year-old midfielder from Nottingham Forest, for £116m, €134.4m, with some sources pointing it could even set a new record in English football: up to £116m, €150,6m, according to BBC.

Manchester City's previous most expensive signing was that of Jack Grealish, bought in 2021 for £100m / €117m from Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest, who finished 16th in the Premier League, reportedly rejected two previous offers from Manchester City, raising the price for the midfielder currently in World Cup with England. There was always "a degree of confidence the deal would get done eventually", reports BBC, but for the moment the player rejected answering questions about his future, focused on their match against Panama at World Cup on Saturday at 22.00 BST, 23.00 CEST.

The most expensive football signings by English club

Depending on the final price, Elliot's transfer from Forest to Manchester City would be one of the most expensive signings in English football history. The record was set last year by Liverpool, bringing Alexander Isak from Newcastle for £125m / €148m.

Anderson would be the first or second most expensive, ahead of Enzo Fernández, bought by Chelsea from Benfica for £106.8m / €121m in 2023, and another Liverpool signing last summer,

Florian Wirtz, bought from Bayer leverkusen for an estimated £100m to £116m (€117.5m-€136m).