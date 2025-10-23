Manage your own animal rock band with Rockbeasts

HQ

We've had a night of shocking announcements today, thanks to another autumn edition of the Galaxies Autumn Showcase. And while we've had some updates on already announced games, now it's time to give space to a rising star in the making, Rockbeasts.

One of the most original premises of the entire showcase, studio Licht Hund presents us with a story halfway between a conversational RPG, a management title and a rhythm game. The result? Getting this band of somewhat dysfunctional anthropomorphic animals to the top of the rock and roll scene. Deal with contracts, choose the set list for gigs, and fight the hangover after a night of partying and rock and roll.

There's currently no release date for Rockbeasts, but it's coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series and PC soon. Check out the trailer and some screenshots of the game below.