Man takes luxury dog hotel to court over constant barking

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A man in Malibu, California, has filed a lawsuit against the long-established Malibu Dog Hotel, seeking approximately $500,000 in damages. According to the complaint, the noise from barking dogs is so pervasive that it interferes with both his and his guests' ability to use the residence normally.

The man, Kamran Razavi, who lives in a house directly across from the dog hotel, claims that the business causes recurring disturbances and describes them as a long-standing problem. He also states that he tried to resolve the situation with the dog hotel before the matter went to court, but to no avail.

Malibu Dog Hotel has been in operation since 1948 and offers dog boarding services to pet owners for a fee. The hotel has not yet commented publicly on the lawsuit, but on social media, several users have expressed their support for the business and suggested raising funds to cover the cost of its legal defense.