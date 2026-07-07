Man arrested after living in national forest for 8 years

HQ

A 65-year-old man in Arizona has been arrested after authorities discovered that he had allegedly been living illegally in an area of the Tonto National Forest for about eight years. According to U.S. forestry authorities, an extensive camp was found with several structures, fire pits, and an estimated half a metric ton of trash scattered throughout the area.

The man, identified as Mark Gatz, is said to have repeatedly ignored both warnings and previous orders related to, among other things, unauthorised campfires, construction on public land, and illegal habitation. When officials visited the site, they also found motor oil, household items, and large amounts of trash.

Regulations for national parks and national forests in the U.S. typically allow camping for a maximum of 14 days within a 30-day period. The authorities therefore contend that the camp constituted unauthorised permanent residence. The man was arrested on June 25 and later sentenced to time served plus three years of probation after pleading guilty to certain violations.