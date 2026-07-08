Man allegedly punches seagull to death after snack theft

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A man in Cornwall is suspected of killing a seagull in the British coastal town by violently slamming it into the ground several times. The incident reportedly took place earlier in June and sparked strong reactions among passersby.

The seagull in question reportedly flew down and stole the man's food, which prompted the outburst of anger that many captured on video. According to the police, they are now seeking witness statements that could assist the investigation, as well as photos and video footage.

No criminal charges or arrests have been announced yet.