Major PSN security flaw allows hackers to access accounts with ease

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PlayStation users beware, as there's a new hacking method going around that allows attackers to steal people's accounts using very little information, bypassing two-factor authentication and rendering password resets useless. Considering those are the two best ways to secure your account, PlayStation users have been left baffled as they still find their accounts stolen by hackers thanks to a recent exploit.

As caught first by writer and podcaster Colin Moriarty, the exploit allows hackers to get vital account information and access to an account through a loophole in Sony support. All the hackers need is your PlayStation Network ID and one purchase-related detail, which might be the digits of a card used on the PlayStation Store or a transaction number. Through Sony support, hackers can ask for the email linked to the account to be reset, and for 2FA to be disabled, which effectively removes all barriers a user can set.

Moriarty was warned about this impending attack, and still could do very little about it. Thanks to connections with PlayStation PR and with some Sony studios, he got his account back. However, not everyone who has been hacked is so well-connected, and it's possible people across Sony systems could soon lose their accounts.