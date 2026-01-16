Machado says she handed Trump her Nobel peace prize medal

HQ

María Corina Machado said she presented her Nobel peace prize medal to Donald Trump during their White House meeting, calling it a gesture of gratitude for what she described as his commitment to Venezuela's freedom. She did not say whether the US president formally accepted the medal.

The move comes weeks after Trump ordered the capture of Venezuela's longtime leader Nicolás Maduro, a moment many opposition supporters believed would clear the way for Machado to take power. Instead, Washington recognised Maduro's former deputy, Delcy Rodríguez, as interim leader, leaving Machado sidelined.

María Corina Machado // Shutterstock

Nobel prize organisers quickly reiterated that while a medal can be given away, the title of Nobel laureate cannot be transferred or shared. Machado had previously said she wanted to share the award with Trump, prompting the committee to issue a rare public clarification.

Analysts see the handover as a calculated attempt by Machado to regain influence in Washington at a critical moment for Venezuela's political future. Trump has questioned her domestic support and signalled that stability, not elections, is his immediate priority.

The White House said Trump welcomed a frank discussion with Machado but stressed that US policy was based on "realities on the ground". For now, her symbolic gift underscores the uncertainty surrounding who will shape Venezuela's post Maduro transition...