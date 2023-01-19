Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

M3GAN sequel confirmed for 2025

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are definitely going to play a bloody game again.

We've heard talks about a potential sequel for a while now, but that doesn't mean we'll see the next M3GAN very soon.

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter have gotten official confirmation that M3GAN is getting a sequel. The movie is at least right now fittingly called M3GAN 2.0, and both Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are set to reprise their roles as the titular character and Cady respectively. Gerard Johnston, the original's director, hasn't signed on to do this as well yet even if THR's sources have heard the producers want it to happen.

Considering this information, it's somewhat surprising that we'll have to wait quite a while to see the killer AI doll return, as M3GAN 2.0 is looking to haunt cinemas on January 17, 2025.

MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Mans Lindman

We've seen the sci-fi horror phenomenon, and have plenty of thoughts about the flick.



