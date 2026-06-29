Lux and Samira arrive in 2XKO later this year

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Following its release this year, League of Legends' spin-off tag fighter 2XKO made its way to the Evo stage. While the main purpose of Evo is to see the best fighting game players duke it out for some massive prizes, we also get to see the occasional announcement and reveal, like the showing of not one, but two new Champions for 2XKO.

Lux and Samira are coming to the game, with full gameplay trailers expected for later this year. We got to see a glimpse of Lux in action, as she beat up Darius for a few seconds. As for Samira, we only see her intro, so there's not much to go on there. League afficionados are definitely going to be able to predict their fighting styles, but as someone who always preferred DOTA 2 when he played MOBAs, I can't comment except for the fact it's always nice to see this roster grow.

Lux's gameplay will arrive in Fall or Autumn 2026, with Samira being slated for later this year. The full gameplay of a Champion usually isn't far off their release, so we can expect the 2XKO roster to get at least two more fighters before the year is out. Not bad considering we started with ten, and look like we'll end it with sixteen Champs.