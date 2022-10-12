Lunar Shift controller for Xbox announced

HQ

Less than a month ago, Microsoft announced a Mineral Camo Special Edition Controller, a blue camo controller that looked pretty stellar. It enriched an already pretty awesome selection of available color choices for Xbox controllers, but more is definitely better in this case, and now yet another model has been revealed.

This one is called Lunar Shift Special Edition Wireless Controller and can be bought starting today for £59.99 / €64.99, and it is described like this by Microsoft:

"Much like the awe-inspiring aura of the moon, this controller shifts from silver to gold when the light hits it just right, giving the controller a stylized, smokey atmosphere."