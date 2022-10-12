Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Lunar Shift controller for Xbox announced

Microsoft releases controller inspired by the moon aura, which shifts from silver to gold.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Less than a month ago, Microsoft announced a Mineral Camo Special Edition Controller, a blue camo controller that looked pretty stellar. It enriched an already pretty awesome selection of available color choices for Xbox controllers, but more is definitely better in this case, and now yet another model has been revealed.

This one is called Lunar Shift Special Edition Wireless Controller and can be bought starting today for £59.99 / €64.99, and it is described like this by Microsoft:

"Much like the awe-inspiring aura of the moon, this controller shifts from silver to gold when the light hits it just right, giving the controller a stylized, smokey atmosphere."

Lunar Shift controller for Xbox announced
Lunar Shift controller for Xbox announced
Lunar Shift controller for Xbox announcedLunar Shift controller for Xbox announced
Lunar Shift controller for Xbox announced


Loading next content