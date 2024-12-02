Luke Grimes on the end of Yellowstone: "It's beautiful. It's profound. It's heartbreaking."

HQ

Yellowstone's last batch of episodes is currently airing on a weekly basis on Paramount+. The acclaimed drama series is set to conclude for good, with many unsure what the future will hold for the franchise, as previous reports have alluded to Matthew McConaughey heading up a sequel spinoff but also that Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly may be signing contracts to continue reprising their roles. The latest comments from Luke Grimes, Kayce in the show, suggests that this era of Yellowstone is done for good at the least after Season 5B finishes airing.

Speaking with TV Line, Grimes stated: "I mean, it's the end — the end-end," he tells TVLine. "I had no idea how the show was going to [wrap up], and I wanted to save reading that episode for the very last second. I was a mess," he says. "It's beautiful. It's profound. It's heartbreaking."

Yellowstone's Season 5B has just dropped its fourth episode, and has two more in store, which will arrive by mid-December.