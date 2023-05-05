Yellowstone may be coming to an end but a sequel is on the way

The second half of series five of Yellowstone, which will be the show's last, is set to premiere this November, but now it has been announced that a sequel series will be premiering in December.

Talking to Variety, Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said: "'Yellowstone' has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits - from '1883' to 'Tulsa King,' and I am confident our 'Yellowstone' sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

Sheridan has launched many projects alongside Paramount, and this sequel series will be no different. Matthew McConaughey has previously been linked to a Sheridan project involving the Yellowstone cast, and so it's entirely possible this series could be it.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said: "The Dutton story continues, picking up where 'Yellowstone' leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

This news comes after reports that Kevin Costner would be leaving the series due to scheduling issues.