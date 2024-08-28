Yellowstone might not be ending with Season 5 after all

HQ

Dads around the world rejoice! Despite Paramount marketing and regarding the ongoing/upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone as the final one, that might not actually be the case going forward.

Deadline reports that negotiations have started to bring back Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser for a sixth season of the show, with this seemingly implying that the reboot/spinoff rumoured to include Matthew McConaughey in a leading role will have to wait.

The report notes that the spinoff The Madison starring Michelle Pfieffer is still set to go ahead and will actually follow-up the last batch of episodes in Season 5 coming later this year. As for Season 6, no dates are being thrown around for when this might debut, but if the turbulent ending for Season 5 is anything to go by, probably don't expect to see it arrive anytime soon.

It's unclear whether any effort will be put on getting Kevin Costner to return to his leading role, as currently the actor is still expected to bid farewell to the series in the coming batch of Season 5 episodes.