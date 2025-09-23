Ludwig Göransson is back to score the music for The Mandalorian & Grogu

HQ

After two really strong seasons, the third season of The Mandalorian received a somewhat mixed reception. Perhaps that's why Disney went back to the drawing board and decided to make a movie instead of a fourth season.

Yesterday, we were able to show the first trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu, which offered a lot of nostalgia and clear indications that we can look forward to traditional Star Wars action. And apparently, it will also sport a great soundtrack.

StarWars.com reports that "the film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, returning to score the franchise once more." The Swedish composer also wrote the music for the TV series (including the wonderful main theme), which earned him no less than two Emmys.

The premiere is set for May 22 next year, and you can check out the first movie poster below, which is clearly inspired by classic Hollywood matinees.