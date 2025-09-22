The Mandalorian & Grogu is full of Star Wars nostalgia in new trailer

HQ

Disney just revealed the first trailer for the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu movie. A theatrical release based on the TV show The Mandalorian, we'll see our titular character head off in a new space-faring adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Our trailer begins showcasing our two leads as they're up to their usual antics. As the trailer continues, we see a lot more action and bigger set pieces are on the cards compared to the TV show, and we're also treated to appearances from Sigourney Weaver and more importantly the return of Babu Frik.

Old and new fans of Star Wars are going to be able to dig in here, as we also get to see an AT-AT blown up at the end of the trailer, as well as plenty of other teases for extra appearances in the film.

The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives on the 22nd of May, 2026.