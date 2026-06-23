Lucca Comics & Games celebrates 60th anniversary with stacked video games and comics line-up

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There are a variety of major conventions and festivals that happen on an annual basis throughout Europe in the entertainment sector. Video game fans look forward to Gamescom in August, movie lovers keep May in their calendars reserved for the Cannes Film Festival, there are an increasingly large number of comic book-oriented options too, including Comicon Napoli, San Diego Comic Con Malaga, MCM Comic Con. Italian readers will know that one of the biggest of the year is Lucca Comics & Games, and for 2026, the planned event is going bigger than ever to celebrate 60 years in operation.

Earlier today, Lucca Comics & Games hosted a press conference where it laid out its plans and schedule for the convention planned between October 28 and November 1. Gamereactor tuned into the show and can share the following developments with you.

For one, the main poster for this 60th anniversary show was revealed, with this signed by Italian comic veteran Claudio Castellini. It's regarded as a "meta-poster" and it is composed of "a single, detail-rich image, full of symbolism, references and Easter eggs, that brings the protagonists of Lucca's historic posters back on stage together." There will also be an alternative poster created by the 10-year-old French talent Louise Stéphant, who was celebrated as the future of illustration and comics.

Lucca Comics & Games

After this, the time came to reveal the various major names and stars who will be in-attendance this year. For fans of video games and comics, there will be plenty of reasons to travel to Lucca this autumn, as you can see in the full list of confirmed talent below.

Lucca Comics & Games 2026 comics talent:



Go Nagai (creator of Grendizer)



Tōru Fujisawa (creator of Great Teacher Onizuka)



Jung Ji-hoon (creator of The Horizon)



Chang Sheng (known for his science-fiction and fantasy with hyper-realistic female protagonists)



Frank Miller (writer of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil: Born Again, among other famous works)



Jonathan Hickman (famed for X-Men, Spider-Man, and Fantastic Four comics, among others)



Peach Momoko (best known recently for writing and illustrating Ultimate X-Men)



Paco Roca (Spanish writer known for Wrinkles)



Gregory "Seth" Gallant (veteran and beloved North American comic book writer)



Samantha "Boum" Leriche-Gionet (Canadian author and illustrator known for The Jellyfish)



Tillie Walden (American artist who also be hosting a panel called Time Capsule where she will "explore the potential of the comics language")



Alessandro Barbero, Davide Savelli, and Iris Biasio (known for Garibaldi)



Mario Moroni (known for Achille & KiPI - I Disconnessi di M1RC)



Lucca Comics & Games / Michele Quilici

Lucca Comics & Games 2026 video games talent:



Yoshinori Kitase (producer of Final Fantasy VII: Remake Trilogy and director of the original Final Fantasy VII)



Hideki Kamiya (creator of Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, Okami, and more)



Stephen Bliss (artist who created the covers of GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas, GTA V, Red Dead Redemption, and L.A. Noire)



Daniel Dociu (individual behind the visual identity of Guild Wars)



Noah Falstein (LucasArts veteran with credits for The Secret of Monkey Island)



Chris Darril (creator of Bye Sweet Carole and Remothered)



This is all on top of a bunch of activities lined-up for those interested in collectibles, card games, and board games. There are plans to bring a Pop Mart to offer up unique Pop figures, a Pokemon Play Lab to mark 30 years of pocket monsters, a Magic: The Gathering panel with illustrators Rebecca Guay and Scott M. Fischer, and more.

Lucca Comics & Games / Andrea Cardini

Lucca Comics & Games also will offer musical performances from Yōko Kanno, Finley, and also I Cavalieri del Re.

Naturally, there is a huge amount planned for this 60th anniversary show and if you are interested in attending, tickets will be going on sale from July 24 for early bird buyers, all before regular ticketing opens on September 1.