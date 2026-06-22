Luca Guadagnino's Sam Altman biopic passed on by major studios

Luca Guadagnino's Artificial, a biopic about the OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman starring Andrew Garfield, was set for an early 2027 release by Amazon MGM. However, recently the studio dropped the movie, which seemed like a sudden, and strange decision, until you remember that a few months ago Amazon announced a $50 billion investment in OpenAI.

Now, Artificial is looking for a new home, but it getting passed on by major studios. Netflix, A24, Focus Features, and Warner Bros.' Clockwork have all refused to pick up the film, according to Variety. However, there are some studios still interested in it, with Mubi and Neon reportedly taking interest.

Why would studios either already in bed or about to be in bed with AI look to steer clear from this biopic about the technology's biggest name? Well, perhaps unsurprisingly, Artificial doesn't portray Altman in the best light. Altman is apparently portrayed as a pathological liar, and Elon Musk, who also appears in the movie, is shown as antipathetic.