Los Angeles is installing trash barriers in its rivers to protect the ocean

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A megacity like Los Angeles naturally produces a huge amount of trash, which not only litters the land but, unfortunately, often ends up in the ocean (which seems to be the one environmental issue everyone can agree is a problem). This will, of course, get even worse in connection with the 2028 Olympics, but it seems a solution is on the way.

Los Angeles now plans to address this by installing "trash interceptors" in the Los Angeles and San Gabriel rivers, according to the Los Angeles Times. The plan is to prevent hundreds of tons of waste from entering the ocean when it flows into the rivers after storms and heavy rains.

There are also turtles living in these rivers, which are often seriously injured or killed by people's trash, and this measure is expected to help them as well, with the caveat that these trash collectors must be placed in such a way that the reptiles are not disturbed.