Apex Legends

Long-lost Apex Legends Global Series trophy pops back up after two years

Someone acquired the trophy during a police auction and is now trying to sell it back to the original winner.

Back in 2022, Team Singularity won the Apex Legends Global Series South America Split 1 Playoffs, but following their victory the team had to return home trophyless as the award was lost in a customs mishap, meaning they went missing never to be found again.

However, as Dexerto has noticed, the trophy has now popped back up, as X user mrvn_444 has taken to the social media platform to reveal that he has acquired the trophy as part of a police auction for a random box. This individual then took to X to reach out to the trophy's original winner, Hernandes "Besk9" Mateus dos Santos in an attempt to sell the trophy back to him for a premium price.

The seller claims that he wants financial compensation for returning the trophy to Besk9 as it's embroidered in 24-carat gold, but another winner of the regional event in EMEA, Francisco "k4shera" Alves has taken to X to reveal that his trophy is far from being as high-quality as mrvn_444 seems to believe is the case.

What would you do in this bizarre situation?

Apex Legends

