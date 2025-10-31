Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders gets surprise Scottish-themed DLC launch

HQ

Recently, it was confirmed that developer Megagon Industries' indie follow-up, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, has reached a million players on PC and Xbox Series X/S, the two platforms that the game has launched on. Now, after basking in this success, the developer has two bits of extra information to share.

To begin with, a DLC has been surprise launched, with this known as Highlands and taking players into the stunning Scottish wilderness to take on new challenges on a new mountain for additional rewards. It offers complete multiplayer and leaderboard support and it's you can snag this DLC today on PC and Xbox for €7.49. Check out the DLC trailer below.

Otherwise, it has been confirmed that Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders will eventually be coming to PS5 too. We don't know when, only that the "release date will follow soon".

If you've yet to play Snow Riders, be sure to read our review to see why this indie hit is worthy of your time.