I don't know exactly how many hours I spent with the horribly addictive Lonely Mountains: Downhill. The sometimes insidiously challenging but just as often meditatively cosy cycling adventure that took you through everything from peaceful nature spots to steep slopes around an active volcano. Clocking up times and seeing exactly how fast you could get through the varying courses was a real pleasure, but the game worked just as well as pure relaxation after a hard day's work. You sort of fell into a state of zen as you cruised your bike between logs and rocks, to the sound of rippling water, chirping birds and a fresh breeze through the trees.

That said, it's perhaps not surprising that the game's sequel Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is something I've been looking forward to for a very long time. A further development of the same concept, it takes us to snow-capped mountain peaks, icy paths and dramatic mountain landscapes. Naturally, the bike has been left at home in the garage and instead downhill skiing is on the menu, a snowy adventure with the same simple goal as its predecessor: to get from the top of a mountain to the bottom in one piece.

It's all as simple as it is brilliant and, like Downhill, the experience is an incredibly satisfying one, thanks in no small part to the simple and intuitive controls and the well-balanced but challenging difficulty level that constantly encourages new attempts. All in an effort to surpass previous achievements. As before, you have to pass through every checkpoint along the way, and missing any means automatic failure. The fun is in finding the shortest and fastest route between these points, and the mountains hide many secrets. Some of which can only be reached with the right equipment.

The skiing itself is, as mentioned earlier, very easy to digest and "straight to the point." You have a few different setting options, all to adapt the controls to what you think feels best and then it's off to the slopes. Just like in real life, you bend your knees to increase speed and you can also do some tricks in the air, as well as jumping. Something that is required to get over some passages. In addition, it is also possible to do some slightly more advanced manoeuvres to make the more tight turns easier and yet you also quickly become aware that the small skier's body posture is often a direct determining factor in whether your trip down the mountain will be a successful one or not. One little misstep can spell the end of your otherwise perfect ride and Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is the definition of easy to learn, but hard to master.

The many different passages down make each ride a pure delight, and discovering all the shortcuts is a big part of the fun, with many downright throttling jumps and margins so tight you hold your breath. But it adds to the experience, the game is a bit of a wolf in sheep's clothing where both skill and daring come into play. But as challenging or impossible as it can feel at times, especially when chasing the best meals, the game is never unfair or frustrating. The balance is perfect and the controls are just as forgiving as they need to be.

The ability to always return to the last checkpoint also means that you never lose momentum and are given the opportunity to really experiment and push the boundaries of what's possible. So when you do manage a perfect ride at full speed, with the snow and wind blowing around you, the feeling is magical, even euphoric.

At the time of writing, there are three mountains to tackle with varying degrees of difficulty, filled with different challenges and content to immerse yourself in. Something that over time will be expanded in the same way as Downhill, which has received several expansions and updates over time. Filled with wonderful challenges to take on, in case you grow tired of what was offered in the original version of the game. Should you also get tired of playing around in the snow on your own, it is possible to invite friends (and enemies) for some action-packed multiplayer. Where you can not only compete to set the best possible time but also challenge each other in regular races down the slopes, something that really gets the adrenaline going.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is truly a gem, and it manages to take an already fantastic concept and make it even better. The wintry environments are as beautiful as they are challenging, and the new gameplay mechanics make the experience feel fresh and new. The game may require both skill and patience, at least if you really want to try to unlock everything, but it also rewards you afterwards with both gruellingly satisfying gameplay, as well as downright breathtakingly beautiful vistas. In short, for fans of the first game, Snow Riders is a definite buy, an absolute must. But it's also an excellent gateway for adventurous newcomers who want to test their mettle out in the cold, beautiful landscape. With its unique combination of relaxing aesthetics and thrilling challenge, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is something no one should miss.