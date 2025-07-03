Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders has hit 1 million players

HQ

Developer Megagon continues to deliver hit after hit through its Lonely Mountains franchise. The indie team has revealed that following its recent arrival, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders has now rocketed past the one million players milestone, proving that fans continue to want skillful downhill challenges.

Granted, since the title was included on Game Pass at launch, for one, this one million figure doesn't directly translate to sold copies, but it's still a firm indicator that the series is a hit among fans.

Otherwise, to mark this milestone, Megagon has dropped a new update for players on Xbox and PC, which adds a new Trick Mode with over 100 challenges to conquer, and a Free Ride Mode for folk to more easily relax while carving through the snow.