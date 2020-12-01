English
Loco Roco

Loco Roco soundtrack to be released on vinyl

The vinyl soundtrack features 42 songs and unique package.

One of the most underrated games released for PSP was Sony's Loco Roco. It had some brilliant designs and a wonderful soundtrack. And while we haven't really heard much about this franchise for a very long time, Fangamer is preparing something for the fans.

They are releasing the soundtrack on vinyl with 42 songs, and this package is one of the more stunning ones we've seen. You can pre-order your copy at Black Screen Records, and it will be delivered sometime in January-February.

Loco Roco

