Live-action Persona series in the works at Netflix

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Another live-action series based on an incredibly popular gaming IP is coming our way, as a Persona series has been ordered by Netflix. The show will be made in a collaboration between the streamer, 21 Laps, Story Kitchen, and of course, the Persona IP owners Sega.

As per Variety, Christopher Monfette is serving as the show's lead writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Robert Atwood are executive producing from 21 Laps. Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson are the executive producers coming from Story Kitchen. Toru Nakahara is the Sega executive producer, but Netflix has declined to comment on any other details.

With Persona 6 having been confirmed, and Persona 4 getting its remake next year, now does seem a great opportunity to do some multi-media crossovers with a TV show. However, some fans may be a bit suspicious of Netflix handling the live-action Persona series, as the streamer's other big IP adaptations haven't always gone over well. Then again, this could certainly get more eyes on the Persona games, and in a perfect world have new fans flocking to them like people took to the Wasteland after Fallout.