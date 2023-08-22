Little Nightmares 3 confirmed with interesting teaser

I wasn't the only one disappointed when Tarsier Studios was bought by Embracer Group back in 2021 and the latter confirmed Bandai Namco owned the Little Nightmares intellectual property. That made it sound like we wouldn't get to experience new spooky adventures, at least from the Swedish studio. Then, earlier this year, a job listing all but confirmed a third mainline game was in development. This hope has now been turned into excitement.

Because Little Nightmares 3 was officially confirmed for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch in tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live show. It's being made by Supermassive Games, the developers of Until Dawn and the The Dark Pictures games, this time around, and the British studio will finally allow us to experience this universe with a friend thanks to co-op.

We're not told much besides that, but the trailer makes it clear we can look forward to the same kind of gameplay in a crazy universe in 2024.