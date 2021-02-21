Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios will look to create new IPs in future

You're watching Advertisements

Despite proving to be a huge success both critically and commercially, the end could still be in sight for the Little Nightmares series. When reporting its Q3 earnings, Tarsier's parent company Embracer Group noted that "Tarsier studios will, from now on, focus on creating new IPs."

Lars Wingefors, the CEO of Embracer Group, later added to this within a webcast and said: "I'm super-thrilled, and I spoke to the CEO of Tarsier the other day, and congratulated him [on] the critical success of Little Nightmares 2. It's an IP they created, but it's owned by Bandai Namco and published by Bandai Namco, so it doesn't really have any significant commercial impact for us, even though if it does really well it could have some royalty revenues over time."

He further added: "But I'm super excited about them achieving such a game again, because the first game was very well received, and this game looks as well received. Now, having that game created, they will move over to create new IPs, and I'm super excited, and that was the main reason we made this acquisition a bit over a year ago."

Whilst it's disappointing to think that Little Nightmares 2 might have been our last adventure with Six, it's still exciting to think about what else this talented team can accomplish. Prior to Little Nightmares, Tarsier had only worked on a handful of Little Big Planet titles and a few small scale projects such as the PSVR exclusive, Staik. Now with the team growing in scope and proving their talents with the LN series, who knows just where they will go next.

Thanks, IGN.