Likely next UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, confirms plans to open a No 10 North

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While the Prime Minister represents the entirety of the United Kingdom, the political figure is based in London, living at No. 10 Downing Street. The iconic abode has been known as the home for the Prime Minister for centuries, but it looks like the man who will no doubt become the next Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, intends to shake this up by opening a No. 10 North in Manchester.

According to BBC News, No. 10 North will be part of Burnham's efforts to redistribute power across the UK, with it regarded by the PM hopeful as "the biggest rebalancing of power our country has ever seen".

Considering that Burnham grew up in Merseyside and served as the Mayor of Manchester for almost a decade before departing the office to mount his PM campaign, it's not exactly a huge surprise that he is looking to consolidate some of that potential power in what is arguably England's second city. While Birmingham natives will debate that latter statement, a No. 10 North based in Manchester will certainly make arguing against Manchester as the second city of England much more of a challenge.

As for the next steps for Burnham, if Labour decide to coronate him as their next leader, he could be sworn into power as the next PM in a couple of weeks in early-to-mid July. If there's a challenger, this will have to wait until the proceedings have been completed after the Parliament Summer Recess has concluded, with PM powers being sworn over in September.