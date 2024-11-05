Lifeline is receiving a lifeline in Apex Legends: Season 23

HQ

It's that time for yet another season of Apex Legends to make its arrival. Known as From the Rift, this is the 23rd season of Respawn's hugely popular battle royale, and it's making its debut as soon as today. With that in mind, what's new? What is there to know? What's the big new changes and additions that are happening in this season? There are a few exciting plans but without a doubt the biggest and most promising is a major overhaul to an Apex Legends veteran, a character that has been doing the rounds since day one: Lifeline. Yep, the supportive combat medic is receiving an overhaul in an attempt to bring her in line with the competition, and as part of a recent developer roundtable, Respawn told us what this entails.

Lifeline 2.0

As other characters became more and more powerful, Lifeline has felt lacking, which is why she is getting a few new skills. For starters, her passive will now allow her to manoeuvre around the map with greater ease all by grabbing onto her companion robot D.O.C. and being able to glide using this. To follow up, her tactical is also being adjusted so that it's less rigid, meaning Lifeline can select and target an ally and have D.O.C. following and continuously healing them, with Lifeline able to change the targeted ally whenever and wherever she wants. Lastly, her ultimate will be dropping the care package system and instead will revolve around a 360-degree Halo Shield System that D.O.C. can spawn. This will protect allies from bullets all while players within its vicinity gain faster healing.

These changes will be stacked up and bolstered with a few support-wide changes too, with the entire class now boasting two new passive perks. The first is Heal Expert and this enables support characters to move faster while healing. The second is Revive Speed, and as you might be able to guess, allows supports to revive allies faster and even provide rezzed allies with improved health regeneration for a short time period.

Lifeline will also be seeing a few visual changes, but Respawn promises that they'll explain these in further depth as the season continues to roll on.

Rift Relics

The next major change is the addition of Rift Relics, hence the name of the season. These are powerful items that pay homage to Apex Legends and Titanfall lore, and can be found in cosmic portals that are located around each map. You could find deadly weapons like Titanfall's EPG-1 rocket launcher with infinite ammunition, or massively impactful hop-up and weapon improvements, including one called Lifesteal, which allows you to heal a portion of damage dealt to enemies. Boost Kits can also be found here, with these offering "reality-bending abilities", be it time-rewinding or defying the clutches of death.

Raptor's Claw

Aside from a new battle pass packed with tons of new cosmetics to earn, the last addition of note in Season 23: From the Rift is the new universal melee weapon, Raptor's Claw. This is a cosmetic that enables players to use a striking knife instead of the typical melee technique offered by each character. It will have several variants and will be purchasable from the Void Mercenary Store at release for a short while before switching over to the Mythic Shop.

With Apex Legends: From the Rift arriving today, be sure to check out all of this for yourself in Respawn's battle royale.