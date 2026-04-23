Liam Rosenior fired from Chelsea, shortest serving coach ever for the club

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Liam Rosenior was hired in January as Chelsea's new coach until 2032, for six seasons and a half; he has been fired four and a half months later, leaving the club worse thant he found it: in January, they were fifth in Champions League 17 points behind leaders Arsenal; now they are eighth, 22 points behind leaders... Manchester City, and with a game in hand against at least three teams that could pass them in the league if they win this weekend: Brentford, Everton and Sunderland.

Rosenior started well, winning eight of his first eleven games, but got eliminated from Carabao Cup by Arsenal, and later got a crushing elimination from Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, and more worringly, a five-match losing streak, a first since 1993... in which Chelsea did not score a single goal, a first since 1912!

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season", said the club in a statement.

"This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future." Calum McFarlane will take the role of head coach in an interim basis until the end of the season, hoping to qualify for some European qualification. Chelsea also has a FA Cup semifinal this Sunday against Leeds.

As Chelsea announces his destitution, SkySports reports that the more Rosenior was allowed to implement his ideas, the worse the team got. His win rate during his first eleven games was 72%, but his win rate in his last 12 games was 25%. In total, 11 victories, 2 draws and 10 losses in the shorter stint ever for a Chelsea coach, 23 games in four months.