Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior mocked for writing a tactical note when 8-2 down in the 82nd minute

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Liam Rosenior, Chelsea manager, became the laughing stock on social media following the 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, after TV cameras caught him writing a note and passing it to Alejandro Garnacho with tactical instructions... in the 82nd minute, when they were losing 8-2 in aggregate. "How uttlery humiliating", wrote parody account "Not Match of the Day" on Twitter.

Paolo Di Canio, a former West Ham, Lazio, and Juventus striker and now pundit, joked that "these new coaches are almost philosophers now", and thinks that is part of a trend in which coaches show strength and resolve even in the worst moments.

"They strongly believe that even the attitude in the final minutes is important. They believe in it. I see many who do the same thing despite losing 3-0. They want to show they study until the end; it's the new generation. I understand it, but I'm like: 'What are you doing?", he said, via OneFootball.

On social media, many users made cruel memes to mock Rosenior and Chelsea players overall:

Rosenior, who arrived at Chlesea in January, has not improved the team's situation: battered and eliminated in Champions League and sixth in Premier League, outside Champions League spots.