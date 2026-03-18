Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior mocked for writing a tactical note when 8-2 down in the 82nd minute
Twitter users mock Rosenior for his note to Alejandro Garnacho when all was already lost.
Liam Rosenior, Chelsea manager, became the laughing stock on social media following the 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, after TV cameras caught him writing a note and passing it to Alejandro Garnacho with tactical instructions... in the 82nd minute, when they were losing 8-2 in aggregate. "How uttlery humiliating", wrote parody account "Not Match of the Day" on Twitter.
Paolo Di Canio, a former West Ham, Lazio, and Juventus striker and now pundit, joked that "these new coaches are almost philosophers now", and thinks that is part of a trend in which coaches show strength and resolve even in the worst moments.
"They strongly believe that even the attitude in the final minutes is important. They believe in it. I see many who do the same thing despite losing 3-0. They want to show they study until the end; it's the new generation. I understand it, but I'm like: 'What are you doing?", he said, via OneFootball.
On social media, many users made cruel memes to mock Rosenior and Chelsea players overall:
Rosenior, who arrived at Chlesea in January, has not improved the team's situation: battered and eliminated in Champions League and sixth in Premier League, outside Champions League spots.