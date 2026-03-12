Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior takes full blame for crushing defeat against PSG: in 15 minutes their chances vanished

HQ

Chelsea suffered a crushing defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Champions Leage at the Parc des Princes, in a match in which PSG took the initiative twice, with goals by Barcola and Dembélé, but with Chelsea responding every time with goals by Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernández, to level up the score. However, it was Chelsea's inability to match PSG's substitution that punished them: Vitinha scored in the 74th and Kvaratskhelia added two more in the 86th and 94th minute.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said to be very disappointed because the first 75 minutes were very good, but they need to learn to "stay calm at certain times, and that's my problem; it's not the team that should be blamed".

"It's my fault; I'm not going to talk about any players in particular. We had some great opportunities, but if we don't reach our full potential, it's my job to make sure we do", said Rosenior (via RMC Sport), and praised PSG squad: "In the Premier League, you don't have Dembélé, Doué, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, Joao Neves; they have an incredible team".

PSG is going through a more difficult season

Despite being Champions League winners, PSG season has been more difficult compared to last year: they struggled in the league phase of the Champions League, were eliminated in French Cup round of 32 by their neighbours Paris FC, and only lead Ligue 1 one point clear of Lens. Initially, they were even given 48% chances of reaching quarter-finals and defeating Chelsea, but now they are almost there: all they need to do is to defend those three goals up next week in London.