Less than two weeks after selling a million copies, Windrose hits another sales milestone

HQ

The great age of piracy has begun all over again, except this time it's digital swashbucklers sailing the seven seas. As it enters its third week of being available, Windrose is already celebrating a new sales milestone, as it has now sold 1.5 million copies.

Windrose proved itself to be a major success right from the beginning of its Early Access release, where it sold a million copies quickly. With all the positive reception the game's been getting, the developers at Kraken Express shared a new trailer celebrating its accolades and the praise so far.

Moving away from the game's launch period, Windrose plans to do big updates every so often, rather than smaller updates every other week or so. That means we could be waiting up to six months to get the first major content update for Windrose. This might sound like an incredibly long wait, but hopefully the content we get out of the update will be enough to make it worthwhile.