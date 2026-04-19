Leo Messi buys 100% of fifth-tier club UE Cornellà

HQ

Leo Messi has bought a Spanish club, UE Cornellà, based in Cornellà de Llobregat, next to Barcelona. The club, founded in 1951, has never played above third tier in Spanish football, but currently plays in Tercera Federación, fifth tier. This week, it was announced that Messi had bought a 100% stake in the club and is the sole owner of the football team.

"With this move, Messi reinforces his close relationship with Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia", said Cornellà, taking pride in its fruitful youth academy, which has produced international talents like Jordi Alba, formerly Messi's teammate at Barcelona and Inter Miami; David Raya, Arsenal and Spain goalkeeper, thought by many as the best in the world; Gerard Martín, a Barça defender; Javi Puado, captain of RCD Espanyol, also based in Cornellà; and Ilie Sánchez, MLS champions with Los Angeles FC in 2022.

"The arrival of Leo Messi opens a new chapter in the club's history, with the aim of boosting its sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its structure, and continuing to invest in talent", the club said.

It's a trend between top footballers to invest in smaller football clubs: recently Cristiano Ronaldo bought a 25% stake in Almería, currently third in the Spanish second tier.