Cristiano Ronaldo buys 25% stake of UD Almería, second tier club in Andalusia

While Cristiano Ronaldo nears his professional retirement, he expands his business portfolio, with the adquisition of 25% of UD Almería, a Spanish football club currently in third place in second division, with real chances of promoting to first division in LaLiga for the first time since 2023/24.

The acquisition has been made via CR7 Sports Investments, a newly created subsidiary of CR7 SA, which will continue "evaluating and executing strategic opportunities" for further acquisitions, like his recent investment in Ilia Topuria's WOW. Cristiano Ronaldo had already invested in hospitality, luxury, health and wellness, technology or media.

The deal was facilitated due to the good relationship between the Portuguese player and Almería's Saudi owner, Mohammed Al-Khereiji.

"I have always had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch. UD Almería is a club with solid foundations and clear growth potential. I am truly excited to work alongside the management team to support the next phase of the club's development", said Ronaldo in a press release.

Ronaldo, 41, scored his 965th career goal in a 5-0 victory with Al-Nassr over Al-Najma to go atop of the Saudi Pro League, following his week-long strike against the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.