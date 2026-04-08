David Raya wins Man of the Match and reignites debate: Does Arsenal have the best goalkeeper in the world?

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Arsenal took a narrow win in Lisbon, defeating Sporting 1-0 with a stoppage-time goal by Kai Havertz that ends a streak of two defeats in the EFL Cup and FA Cup. However, it was Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya who took the title of Man of the Match, receiving praise for his saves, and credit for saving his team and maintaining Arsenal's status as the only unbeaten team in Champions League so far this season.

In the Premier League, no other keeper has kept more clean-sheets, 15 matches with no goals conceded (ahead of Donnarumma and Pickford's 11 clean-sheets). In 10 Champions League games, Raya has only conceded three goals and kept seven clean-sheets, with a 90% save percentage, according to Squawka: 27 saves out of 30 shots.

Havertz said after the match that he believes he has been the best goalkeeper in the world for the last two seasons. He is frequently mentioned in the conversation of the best goalkeeper in the world, in the same elite with Donnarumma, Courtois, Becker, and Neuer (who also won Man of the Match with his saves in the match between Bayern and Real Madrid)

However, he is less known in Spain, where he frequently acts as second choice for Luis de la Fuente, behind Unai Simón. And with the arrival of Barça's Joan García to the national team, the debate on who should be the starting goalkeeper for Spain in World Cup only gets more complicated...