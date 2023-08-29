Lenovo Legion Go price, specs, and more have leaked

HQ

Handheld gaming devices seem to be the latest thing in gaming. From the Steam Deck to the ASUS ROG Ally, we've seen a fair few launch already, and now we're looking forward to the Lenovo Legion.

According to a new piece by WindowsReport, a lot of details on the device have been leaked ahead of time by a source close to the team. In the breakdown, we see that the Lenovo Legion is set to be unveiled on the 1st of September, released in October, and will be priced at €799 / $799.

While the price may make your eyes water, the device is set to have some beastly specs. An 8.8-inch screen, an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16 GB of 7500Mhz RAM, and up to a 1 TB NVMe M.2 storage drive already sound pretty exciting.

Will you be getting a Lenovo Legion Go?