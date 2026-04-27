Lennie James thinks 007 First Light's Patrick Gibson should be in the running to play the next theatrical James Bond

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Amazon MGM Studios is taking its time with cooking up the next generation of James Bond. The production company has named its director and screenwriter for the project (with these being both Denis Villeneuve and Steven Knight, respectively) but we don't have any clue whatsoever about perhaps the most important part of the film: who will actually become the next James Bond, the actor to succeed Daniel Craig.

Many fans like to throw major A-list names into the fray, with some fan-favourites being Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jacob Elordi, Theo James, the list goes on. There are even some who think Bond may be gender-bent, with Sydney Sweeney even taking over the role, while bookmakers aren't even ruling out bizarre castings like Jeremy Clarkson, David Beckham, and Piers Morgan. One of the sneaky favourites however is Patrick Gibson, the current virtual Bond star.

Gibson will be taking over James Bond duties in IO Interactive's 007 First Light, which launches at the end of May on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S (but not Switch 2). In this story, he will be playing a young Bond, something he seemed to be rather good at, at least judging by co-star Lennie James' statement, where he noted that Gibson should at least be in the conversation to be the next mainline, theatrical Bond too.

Speaking with Radio Times Gaming (from 25:24) at the BAFTA Games Awards, James stated: "He's fantastic in our version of Bond, and I genuinely think he should be a candidate for the main role that they're trying to find someone for. I'm sure he's under consideration. The people in control would be mad not to consider him."

Gibson does also have experience in the world of film and television, with former credits on Dexter: Original Sin, Shadow and Bone, Tolkien, and more. As for his current odds to become the next 007, two different bookmakers have Gibson at 40/1, which is equal to Robert Pattinson, Cillian Murphy, Rege-Jean Page, and Henry Golding.

Who do you think should become the next James Bond?