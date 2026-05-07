Lego Batman maker TT Games talks about how the Caped Crusader is "always relevant"

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Batman is one of the most well-known and beloved characters in all of entertainment, and the most fascinating part about this is how he has remained as such for nearly 100 years. Batman was created in 1939, meaning he is over 85 years old, and yet still we see him stealing headlines, be it for movies, television, video games, comic books, the list goes on.

With Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on the way and set to debut on PC and consoles on May 22, we recently had the chance to play the game and to speak with associate design director Jimmy Sedota to pick his brain about why Batman continues to be such a timeless and relevant icon.

"I think Batman is always cool. He's always awesome. When I was a little kid, I loved Batman. When I was a teenager, I loved the animated series. I think he's just such a beloved character, and then all the other characters, all the other members of the Bat family, I think there's just so many different rich characters. And then, of course, you have all of the villains. The villains in DC are just so iconic. So I think it's one of those things where he's always good, he's always relevant, and people always love to experience him, whether that's in films or televisions or games."

For more on Lego Batman ahead of the game's launch, you can read our recent dedicated preview of the game and also see our full interview with Sedota below, where we talk about why Lego and Batman fit so well together, how the game pays homage to the character's complete history, the post-launch plans for the game, before naturally talking about Kite Man and Condiment King.