Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight found to be fully playable with pre-order code

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Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight doesn't release officially until the end of next week, on the 22nd of May. However, one lucky fan has managed to get what looks like a fully playable version of the game loaded up already, thanks to what looks like a glitch with their pre-order code.

As user Dramatic-Track-9935 posted over on Reddit (via TheGamer), they pre-ordered the game on Xbox, where they soon found they could download the game in its entirety. Once that was done, it said it was ready to play. One button press and a loading screen later, and they had the game's main menu staring back at them.

Initially, the user didn't want to play through the game, as they wanted to wait for everyone else to have a chance to play. In the comments section of their post, though, other fans wanted them to get started and feed impressions back. It's currently unclear if this has only affected the one user, or if this is more of a widespread issue. Either way, it's clearly unintentional as the game isn't out for more than 10 days.

We know it's possible to get a game early before release. How else are we meant to do reviews, right? However, it's probably not the case that this player got accidental access to a review code, as they often operate a bit differently. It's a bit of a head-scratcher, but here's hoping it doesn't lead to mass spoilers on Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches on the 22nd of May for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Check out our latest preview here.