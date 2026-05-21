Lego and Nintendo are preparing a Donkey Kong collaboration

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Lego and Nintendo has been a unusually beneficial partnership for both companies, with several incredibly popular sets among children, enthusiastic Lego beginners, and die-hard pros. And they're not done yet. On the contrary, it seems there are more products on the way, with Donkey Kong next in line.

Through the Nintendo Today app, the two companies are showcasing a Donkey Kong logo complete with rolling Lego barrels. This leads one to suspect that it's a more classic build, since it was precisely by throwing barrels at Jumpman (better known today as Mario) that Donkey Kong made his breakthrough. There have been previous rumours that Lego and Nintendo were working on a Lego arcade cabinet based on Donkey Kong, and this would certainly fit the bill.

At the same time, it could be something completely different, like a children's play set, a diorama, or something else. But since they've now confirmed that something is in the making, it probably won't be long before we find out more. Check out the clip in the Bluesky post below.