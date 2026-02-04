Legacy replaced by FUT Esports at PGL Cluj Napoca 2026 due to having an invalid roster

HQ

Once IEM Krakow concludes, many of the best Counter-Strike 2 teams and players will be transitioning from the European country to a relatively near European counterpart for the next big tournament in the esport.

Between February 14-22, PGL Cluj-Napoca returns to Romania for a big event where 16 of the top teams compete for a slice of a $625,000 prize pool. To this end, while we already knew of many of the teams present, there has been a slight change, as Legacy has dropped out of the event due to having an "invalid roster", leaving room for FUT Esports to earn a spot as their replacement.

Next up for this tournament will be the official format and schedule reveal for the group stage, a portion where the 16 teams will play at most five games to earn one of the eight playoffs spots.

