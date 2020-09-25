English
Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 community-made update is out

The survival horror FPS is also free to play this weekend.

For a long time, the Left 4 Dead community has been working on a massive update, "Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand," together with the original developer Valve, and that update now is officially live.

"The Last Stand" is based on the original Survival map of Left 4 Dead 2, and described as "Community made update made by the community for the community."

Bringing more than 1000 changes to the game, the "Last Stand" guarantees players a chunk of new stuff. For starters, there are 26 new Survival mode maps, 4 new Scavenge Mode arenas, and a pitched battle, not to mention the new achievements, melee weapons, animations, dialog, competitive balance adjustments, and other surprises.

In order to celebrate this occasion, Valve has announced that Left 4 Dead 2 is free to play this weekend. If you are interested in picking up the game after trial, L4D2 is also 80% off on Steam right now - a pretty good deal we'd say.

For the full patch note, you can check here.

Left 4 Dead 2

