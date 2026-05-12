LeBron James unsure about his future in the NBA and Los Angeles Lakers after elimination

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Los Angeles Lakers was eliminated from the NBA play-offs, unable to win a single match this season against defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite an improved regular season, finishing fourth in the Western Conference, Lakers lost all four of their NBA Conference semi-finals games this month, without injured star Luka Doncic, as well as their four duels in the regular season.

LeBron James scored 24 points and 12 rebounds in the 110-115 home defeat on Monday night, and some fear it may have been his final game with Los Angeles Lakers, as the 41-year-old becomes unrestricted free agent before entering a potential record-extending 24th NBA season.

However, he still hasn't disclosed his plans for the future: if he signs a new deal with Lakers, if he chooses to play elsewhere, or if, most likely, chooses to retire from basketball. "I've got a lot of time. I'll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them. When the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do", he said after the match, questioning if he can "commit to still being in love with the process of showing up to the arena five and a half hours before a game to start preparing".

LeBron James is already the only player in NBA history to have played 23 seasons at the NBA; next season would be his 24th, and only Vince Carter comes close with 22 seasons. He is also the leading top scorer of the league, has won four championships in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020, four MVP awards in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, and countless other individual merits, like most career wins in regular season and post-season... as well as the only one to have ever played alongside his son as a teammate.