SGA and the Thunder send Lakers home, potentially ending LeBron James' NBA career

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Luka Doncic, still injured for Lakers, won't have to rush his recovery anymore, while LeBron James may have played his final match for Lakers as they are eliminated from the NBA Conference semifinals.

Oklahoma City Thunder's superiority over Los Angeles Lakers has been more than evident after sweeping in the Conference semi-finals 4-0, winning the two games at home and the two games away in Los Angeles: Thunder beat Lakers 108-131 on Saturday and again 110-115 on Monday night, potentially ending LeBron James' career with Lakers.

Oklahoma City Thunder, in fact, has not lost a single play-off game so far, also sweeping Phoenix Suns in the play-offs 4-0, allowing the players to rest and better prepare the Conference finals, where they will be waiting the San Antonio Spurs or the Minnesota Timberwolves (currently tied 2-2) for the West Conference title, starting on June 4.

LeBron James still doesn't know what he'll do next season

In the regular season, Thunder also won all four matches against Lakers, finishing the regular season with 64 wins, 18 defeats, best record in the league. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, expected to become MVP for the second year in a row, scored 35 points, and Ajay Mitchell added 28 points; while Austin Reaves, 27 points, and Rui Hachimura, 25 points, were the top scorers for Lakers.

LeBron James added 24 points and 12 rebounds. At 41, he will become an unrestricted free agent entering a potential record-extending 24th NBA season. However, he still hasn't disclosed his plans for the future, whether he remains with Lakers, at other team, or enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

"I don't know what the future holds for me obviously as it stands right now tonight. I got a ‌lot ⁠of time to sit back like I think I said last year after we lost", James said.