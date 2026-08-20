LCK's Summer regular season comes to a close this weekend, here are the final fixtures

HQ

We're actually into the final portion of the Summer seasons for the various regional League of Legends leagues, as each tournament is beginning to wrap up its regular season so it can adjust its focus to the regional Play-Ins and Playoffs, all to determine their representatives for Worlds 2026, which will occur in the autumn.

To this end, this coming weekend is actually the final weekend of play for the League of Legends Championship Korea's regular season, as there are six matches to be played between August 21-23, where after we will know the seeding for the Play-Ins and likewise which teams will advance straight to the Playoffs, and which teams have been eliminated and whose season is now over.

As for what's coming up, check out the weekend's fixtures below.

August 21:



Brion vs. FearX at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



KT Rolster vs. T1 at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



August 22:



Dplus vs. Gen.G Esports at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Soopers vs. DRX at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



August 23:



Hanwha Life Esports vs. T1 at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



FearX vs. Nongshim RedForce at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



These fixtures are also on top of an ongoing match happening as of writing between Nongshim RedForce and DRX, while Hanwha Life Esports recently defeated Dplus beforehand too.