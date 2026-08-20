LCK's Summer regular season comes to a close this weekend, here are the final fixtures
All eyes will soon shift to the Play-Ins and the Playoffs ahead of Worlds 2026 in the autumn.
We're actually into the final portion of the Summer seasons for the various regional League of Legends leagues, as each tournament is beginning to wrap up its regular season so it can adjust its focus to the regional Play-Ins and Playoffs, all to determine their representatives for Worlds 2026, which will occur in the autumn.
To this end, this coming weekend is actually the final weekend of play for the League of Legends Championship Korea's regular season, as there are six matches to be played between August 21-23, where after we will know the seeding for the Play-Ins and likewise which teams will advance straight to the Playoffs, and which teams have been eliminated and whose season is now over.
As for what's coming up, check out the weekend's fixtures below.
August 21:
- Brion vs. FearX at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST
- KT Rolster vs. T1 at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST
August 22:
- Dplus vs. Gen.G Esports at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST
- Soopers vs. DRX at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST
August 23:
- Hanwha Life Esports vs. T1 at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST
- FearX vs. Nongshim RedForce at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST
These fixtures are also on top of an ongoing match happening as of writing between Nongshim RedForce and DRX, while Hanwha Life Esports recently defeated Dplus beforehand too.